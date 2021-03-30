Carousel Digital Signage and Moki Announce Partnership

Carousel Digital Signage and mobile device management company Moki have announced a partnership that will aim to simplify the deployment and management of media player software across multiple operating systems. To be integrated within Carousel Cloud’s CMS, Moki’s cloud-based mobile device platform (MDM) will establish a unified interface for digital signage networks with a diverse mix of media players, and remove the burden of working across different device management interfaces.

Moki’s cross-platform benefits mean that a systems integrator or network operator can now simultaneously address Android, iOS, and BrightSign’s proprietary media player software, for example, instead of logging in and out of separate interfaces. Upon deploying Moki’s MDM, customers have a single interface to manage and control every media player on the network, and can deploy and update media player software. Moki’s configuration establishes a direct connection between the central Carousel Cloud server and media players, allowing the right content to flow immediately to screens regardless of the hardware platform.

Moki provides a dedicated MDM solution for unattended devices, making it well suited for digital signage networks, since most media players are now remotely managed and maintained over the network.

“Most MDM solutions are geared toward attended devices, such as employee desktops, laptops and mobile devices,” said Analisa Guerra, head of partnerships, Moki. “Businesses that deploy digital signage networks across multiple locations need to keep their fingers on the pulse of their media players, and often that means managing software powered by different operating systems. Our partnership with Carousel means that our common customers can manage a mix of media players addressed to unattended kiosks, wayfinding devices, video walls, and traditional digital signage displays, and without limitations to specific player software.”

Moki will officially become a Carousel Digital Signage reseller as part of the agreement, and will market the combined solution to customers in key business verticals such as corporate, financial, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and transportation. Guerra added that Carousel Digital Signage and Moki share a customer-first business philosophy, which will also unify their go-to-market strategy. “Carousel Digital Signage is a client-centered operation with strong customer and technical support, which strongly aligns with how Moki operates and does business,” she said. “Partnering with another company that shares these values is incredibly important to us and our customers, and will go a long way in ensuring a successful relationship.”

“Carousel Digital Signage has a strong reputation for ease of use, especially as it relates to our CMS,” said JJ Parker, CEO, Carousel Digital Signage. “Moki will take the Carousel Cloud user experience to a new level with an intuitive, centralized user interface that will harmonize network operations, and allow our customer to scale networks quickly and efficiently. Our customers will also have the freedom to choose the right media player for each location, without the burden of working across more than one management interface.”