Canon Introduces Its New EOS C400 Cinema Camera—What to Know

Canon U.S.A. introduced its new Canon EOS C400 cinema camera. Designed with the film and live production markets in mind, the new camera comes equipped with a native RF-mount and full-frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor. Canon is also unveiled its first MOUNT ADAPTER PL-RF, and an RF-mount version of the CINE-SERVO 17-120mm cinema lens.

For the first time in the cinema EOS system, the Canon EOS C400 camera features a newly developed 6K full-frame, back-illuminated CMOS sensor, with triple-base ISO, allowing the camera to deliver enhanced imagery in a wide range of lighting conditions. The base ISOs of 800, 3200, and 12,800 maximize the full dynamic range of the camera.

[Check Out Canon's Fun Booth at NAB 2024]

An additional benefit of the EOS C400 camera’s sensor is the support for the next generation of Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus, Dual Pixel AF II. The back-illuminated stacked positioning offers better light-capturing efficiency, which widens the area of the sensor that can be used for autofocusing. The sensor also empowers faster readout speed, as well as better 4K image quality from 6K oversampling.

The EOS C400 camera records in 6K full frame up to 60p in 12-bit Cinema RAW Light. By changing the sensor mode, the camera can record 4K RAW up to 120fps and 2K RAW up to 180fps. This is all recorded in Canon’s latest iteration of Cinema RAW Light, which provides three different recording modes to choose from depending on your file size preference and workflow.

For live productions, the EOS C400 camera body features a dedicated 12-pin lens terminal for broadcast and cine-servo lenses, a variety of output and input interfaces including mini-XLR audio inputs, DIN connectors for time code, genlock and return video, 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI monitor outputs, a full-size HDMI output, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, Ethernet and much more. The camera also features SRT protocol for IP streaming of video and audio. For shooting scenarios where the camera will be controlled remotely, you can use the Ethernet port or Wi-Fi connectivity to enable remote control, including support for the Canon Multi-Camera Control app, browser remotes, or the Canon RC-IP100 or RC-IP1000 controllers via use of the included XC protocol.

[Canon Cameras Go Safari]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, Cannon introduced its: