Can universities boost student experience without invading privacy? (EdScoop)

"Colleges and universities have implemented a wide range of technologies on their campuses to collect data, often with the intent to improve the education experience. But the surge of data collection in higher education has prompted many to scrutinize the privacy implications of gathering personal data on students and the lack of transparency around how it’s being used."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, collecting student data can be helpful — properly leveraged, it can help keep learners on the path to completion and improve their experience. But without transparency on what kinds of data is being gathered and how it is being used, student privacy can be compromised.