Campus Hackathons Prepare Students for Tech and Coding Careers (EdTech Magazine)

"Higher education institutions are finding that hackathons — events inviting students to participate in science, technology, engineering and math challenges — are a great way to connect coding to real-world problems that students care about solving."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hackathons aren't just fun — they can also give student's agency by showing them firsthand how STEM-based knowledge can solve real-world problems. Institutions can plan successful, engaging events by asking for student input, working with non-profits, and seeking corporate sponsorship.