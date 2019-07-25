California Students Caught in the Middle (Inside Higher Ed)

"For years, the U.S. Education Department (over two administrations) has battled with states, college leaders and consumer advocates over rules requiring institutions operating online to secure approval from each state in which they intend to enroll students. The issue has often seemed arcane and the debate impersonal."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

An impasse between the Education Department and faculty unions has left online students in California in an extremely difficult situation — leaving them ineligible for federal financial aid.