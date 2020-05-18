California State U is staying online for fall. Will the rest of higher ed follow? (Education Dive)

"For weeks, colleges have mulled whether they will resume face-to-face instruction for the fall 2020 term. Many have said they would move to do so, but have largely couched their statements. Only if the coronavirus pandemic subsides substantially would the full academic experience be possible once again, institutions say."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now that the largest college system in the U.S. has vowed to stay mostly remote in the fall, we may see other schools follow their lead. But other institutions are still hoping for face-to-face classes, while planning contingencies to keep their bases covered.