Cal Poly Pomona leaks personal data, including GPAs, of all science students (EdScoop)

"A wayward email at the California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, California, was a learning moment for the university and its employees last week, as the incident triggered a sweeping re-evaluation of data sharing, encryption, and storage procedures."—Source: EdScoop

A mistakenly attached spreadsheet was all it took to expose sensitive information about 4,557 students at the California State Polytechnic University in Pomona. Thanks to a student alerting the university of their error, the email was removed from inboxes quickly, but it just goes to show that even the best laid security plans are no match for user error.