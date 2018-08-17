CAD Audio Names David Marsh Global Sales Manager

CAD Audio has named industry veteran David Marsh as global sales manager.

David Marsh

With over 16 years as a sales professional in the audio industry, Marsh has served as director of sales for professional markets, broadcast, and installed sound at Audio-Technica among other positions.

Marsh is known for his management, analytical, organizational, and people skills and has an A.S. audio engineering degree from Full Sail Center for the Recording Arts.His responsibilities in this new post are to service CAD Audio distributors, dealers, and customers worldwide; achieve objectives for market growth; manage and motivate the sales channel; hold product demonstrations; and organize, conduct, and coordinate training events with key accounts and sales partners.

In his new capacity, Marsh will report directly to Lynn Martin, president of American Music & Sound, CAD Audio’s sales and distribution partner.