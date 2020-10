"When higher education leaders started to realize the pandemic wasn’t going away, they had to move quickly to fully support a remote learning or hybrid-learning environment."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the pandemic necessitating some form of online learning at many institutions, increased security concerns have come from an increased number of students, faculty, and staff working remotely. This article shares how to leverage the cloud for solutions that are scalable and secure.