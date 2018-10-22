Building Next Generation Online Orientation: Personalized and Accessible (The EvoLLLution)

"So often, orientation is a one-size-fits-all firehose of information that may or may not be meaningful to students. When we think about the student experience, particularly for online learners, institutions should consider the expectations that students bring into the environment."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to kick off online courses with engaged, empowered learners? Read how personalized online orientations can help set the right tone and meet student expectations. There are also major benefits to keeping orientations open as a student resource after the term begins, giving them a reference point they can revisit as needed. —Eduwire Editors