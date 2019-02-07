Building a Digital Commons One Floor at a Time (Campus Technology)

"In April, the University of Louisiana Monroe's Library will celebrate its 20th anniversary. In library years, that's a long time. Called the "jewel of the bayou" when it first opened along a distinctive wetland, by 2019 the five-story structure definitely needed an update, if only because the way people learn has evolved. "—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For the University of Lousiana Monroe, restructuring their library to serve as a digital commons wasn't something that could happen overnight. They've taken a measured approach, getting stakeholders involved early in the process and rolling out collaborative spaces to kickstart their expansion.