Britannica Teams up with TrilbyTV to Bring ‘World Facts’ to Schools' Digital Signage

The What: Digital signage software company TrilbyTV has partnered with Britannica Digital Learning! so that schools can access World Facts—showcasing a country, capital, population, and one of five country-specific facts every day.

The What Else: The partnership is designed to expand students' understanding of the world and for use as starter topics in geography.

“Britannica Digital are excited to be working with TrilbyTV. I first discovered TrilbyTV when I was sitting in a school reception, waiting for a presentation with the head,' said Britannica head of UK sales, Emma Lamb. "Usually, there is a screen in reception that is either turned off and gathering dust or occasionally the news may be on. In this case, I was pleasantly surprised that I was entertained by what the school was up to, sports days, interviews, blogs, award days, announcements, and in between all this, the screen intermittently showcased publishers’ content. I made a mental note to get in touch with TrilbyTV as I very much wanted to see if we could get involved and appear on the thousands of screens in schools across the UK and EMEA.”

The Bottom Line: Britannica’s World Facts can be added to digital signage screens via TrilbyTV’s Content Catalog which works as if users had added the content themselves. Users can add or remove slides, edit times and dates, and add their information to the mix.