BrightSign Updates BSN.cloud

BrightSign is introducing significant updates to its BSN.cloud cloud-based digital signage network management platform. BSN.cloud sits at the core of the BrightSign ecosystem, enabling cloud-connectivity to all BrightSign players for easy, secure player and content management across any network-connected digital signage.

The BSN.cloud updates announced today improve workflow in two primary areas: player set-up and player control and in remote management.

The BSN.cloud updates announced today improve workflow in two primary areas: player set-up and player control & remote management.

BSN.cloud streamlines media player set-up with simple on-screen instructions for player activation and provisioning for any number of players simultaneously. BSN.cloud includes a free subscription to the Control Cloud, with the ability to customize player set-up with an extensive list of partner CMS providers. Additionally, BSN.cloud now includes the following features during the player set-up process: •Support for BrightSign Mobile; •WPA Enterprise/802.1x; •multi-network port redundancy and prioritization; •streamlined single set-up for custom configurations with partner CMS; •tagged VLAN support.

Real-time player control via BSN.cloud enables users to view and monitor media player health in real time from any location, including player diagnostics and controls. With BSN.cloud, administrators can take remote snapshots to see what's playing on-screen, and remotely perform player reboots and BrightSign OS updates. On top of the functionality described above, BSN.cloud now offers the following capabilities for player status & controls: •Real-time reporting of player network health over the previous 24 hours; •the ability to assess SD card health in real time; •make real-time edits to player properties such as network settings, interface priority & data rate limiting; •auto-discovery and configuration of network interfaces; •automatic rollback to a valid network configuration.

Existing users can click here for a free cloud-based subscription and to set up any BrightSign media player on the BSN.cloud Control Cloud.