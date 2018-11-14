BrightSign Players Now Support Foot-Traffic Analytics from BlueFox.io

The What: BlueFox has integrated its real-time mobile phone sensing technology into BrightSign’s portfolio of digital signage media players. The solution—BlueFox for BrightSign—enables optimization of digital signage messaging and increases display ROI by measuring real-time customer engagement.

The What Else: According to BrightSign, BlueFox pioneered the use of mobile phone signals to measure foot traffic, and this integration adds that capability to any Wi-Fi enabled BrightSign player, making it possible to measure and optimize the ROI of digital signage solutions.

BlueFox technology enables BrightSign media players to detect nearby mobile phones without the need for special apps, login, or beacon. BlueFox’s patented technology does not provide any identifiable personal information and is compliant with privacy regulations across the globe, such as the European GDPR.

“BlueFox’s ability to count new and returning visitors, along with dwell time, by honing-in on the smartphone and not the individual, is a natural extension of our mission to enable digital signage with technology that’s valuable to our retail customers,” said BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings. “Adding BlueFox foot-traffic analytics as an option to our media players is an important addition to the BrightSign value proposition, and we expect our customers to eagerly embrace this new technology.”

The Bottom Line: Retailers can further examine the data to track advertising effectiveness by measuring traffic at key locations, monitor queue time and alert staff, and optimize the path to purchase.

Pricing for BlueFox for BrightSign starts at just $98 per unit annually. Customers can choose from the basic offering, which includes visit count and dwell time, or they can upgrade to the premium offering, which adds unique visitor count, frequency, and traffic flow.