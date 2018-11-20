Brad Nelms joins ACT Lighting as regional sales manager

ACT Lighting has named Brad Nelms Western regional sales manager. Nelms replaces Aaron Hubbard, who formerly held that post and was named Central regional sales manager for ACT last summer.

Most recently the manager of used asset sales at VER, Nelms will be representing all of the brands distributed by ACT Lighting to clients in the Western U.S. His territory comprises Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.

Nelms's appointment follows the hiring this fall of James Suit as Northeast regional sales manager and the reassignment of Doug Mekanik as the new Southeast regional sales manager. The personnel moves were necessitated by continued growth at ACT Lighting and the need to restructure sales territories to better serve customers and users.

"We're delighted that Brad Nelms has come on board; he is a fantastic addition to our team," said ACT Lighting president and CEO Ben Saltzman. "Brad has extensive experience in sales and strategy as well as a great technical background. He understands our products, our culture, and the people who buy and use the brands we represent."

Prior to his post at VER, Nelms served as regional business development for the Southeast and Eastern regional sales manager for systems & design for 4Wall Entertainment. Previously, he had been a field service technician at Theatrical Lighting Systems, Inc. Nelms is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado where he received a B.A. in Technical Theatre/Theatre Design & Technology.

"I'm excited to be joining the ACT team at such a pivotal time in their growth," said Nelms. "The products that they offer have consistently represented the top tier of technology in the industry and I am honored to be given the opportunity to bring them to customers."