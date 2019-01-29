Bose Professional Introduces DesignMax Loudspeakers

The What: Bose Professional is introducing DesignMax loudspeakers, a range of loudspeakers that offer the flexibility and style to deliver audio and aesthetics for any commercial space.

Bose Professional's line of DesignMax loudspeakers

The What Else: With 10 loudspeakers and two subwoofers to choose from — including ceiling-mounted, surface-mounted, and outdoor-rated options — it’s easy to create tailored DesignMax systems for any application, large or small.

DesignMax loudspeakers range from 2-inch low-profile models to 8-inch high-SPL compression-driver loudspeakers. All models deliver sound with no EQ or DSP required. SmartBass processing can also be enabled to deliver enhanced sound at any listening level. On select models, the Dispersion Alignment system provides wide and consistent off-axis response.

Elegant form factor surface enclosures, minimum-bezel grilles, removable logos, and attractive styling allow DesignMax loudspeakers to blend with any décor. Surface-mounted DesignMax loudspeakers feature hidden U-brackets and the unique design holds the loudspeaker closer to the wall, providing a much cleaner appearance. DesignMax loudspeakers are available in black or white, and are paintable.

The Bottom Line: For installers, unique QuickHold mounting mechanisms on each DesignMax loudspeaker make the installation job easier, reduce strain, hassle, and save time in the field. For surface-mounted models, the loudspeaker snaps in to the QuickHold U-bracket. Installers can adjust the pitch and lock the QuickHold levers to set the loudspeaker in place, without using tools, in seconds. For ceiling-mounted models, installers can simply push the loudspeaker into the ceiling opening. QuickHold mounting arms spring into place, holding the loudspeaker as the installer finishes the job.

All models include Euroblock connectors. Ceiling-mounted models include plenum-rated backcans, tile-bridges, and front-access audio wiring that makes installation and troubleshooting easier.

From concept and design to installation and operation, Bose Professional DesignMax loudspeakers have the features, style, and flexibility to make every phase of a project more successful.