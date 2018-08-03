Bose Professional Adds Accessories for S1 Pro Multi-Position PA System

The What: Bose Professional announced enhancements for the S1 Pro multi-position PA system — an all-in-one PA, floor monitor, practice amplifier and primary music system, and the latest addition to the Bose portable professional product line.

The What Else: Based on early customer feedback, Bose is now shipping each S1 Pro with a pre-installed rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack and compatibility with the Bose Connect App for streaming Bluetooth audio to as many as two S1 units. New accessories include the S1 Pro Backpack and S1 Slip Cover.

The rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack comes pre-installed and allows users to play the S1 Pro without AC power for up to 11 hours on a single charge. The Quick Charge feature allows users to recharge their S1 Battery Pack in a hurry (when in use in standard mode and plugged into AC power, the S1 Pro is trickle-charged). Additional S1 Battery Packs are available to purchase separately for users looking for a backup or extended play option.

The durable S1 Pro Backpack is designed for hands-free transport of the Bose S1 Pro system. Three zippered compartments allow cables and other items to be safely stored, while the adjustable shoulder straps, molded foam back panel and convenient handles allow users to comfortably carry their S1 Pro system anywhere they travel.

The S1 Slip Cover allows users to protect their S1 Pro system while on the go. This custom-fit cover easily slips onto the S1 Pro, providing scratch protection while carrying, traveling in a car, placing in an airplane overhead compartment, or when just storing. Made from durable nylon, it features an embroidered front Bose logo and a top opening for accessing the S1 Pro carry handle.

Other enhancements include compatibility with the Bose Connect app (which allows access to additional options and features like Stereo Mode) to wirelessly stream audio to a second system for even more output.

The Bottom Line: The S1 Pro multi-position PA system is currently available with a U.S. MSRP of $599.