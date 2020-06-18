Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC Certified for Microsoft Teams

The What: Bose Professional's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC are now Certified for Microsoft Teams; this means Microsoft customers have the added assurance that the Bose NCH 700 UC provide the high-quality experience and compatibility they require for use with Teams.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC (Image credit: Bose)

The What Else: With the NCH 700 UC, the adaptive microphone system helps users turn any space into a meeting place, isolating their voices so they sound clear and intelligible. The 11 levels of noise cancellation let users personalize what is heard from the surrounding environment—from virtual silence to open and ambient. The included Bose USB Link Bluetooth module provides a reliable wireless connection to quickly answer calls and easily switch between audio sources.

“We’re thrilled to deliver such a powerful, adaptive device that’s Certified for Microsoft Teams,” stated Martin Bodley, director and global head, Bose Work at Bose. “With Bose Work, we continue to deliver technology to support the way we work, where we work. The NCH 700 UC deliver the audio quality and connectivity so you can focus on what’s important.”

The Bottom Line: According to Bose, the NCH 700 UC equip users for better collaboration in the workplace and beyond, whether in a cubicle, open office, home office and everywhere in between. U.S. preorders for the NCH 700 UC will begin in July, followed by international preorders.