Bose Acquires ZiipRoom

Bose has acquired ZiipRoom, a developer of productivity and connectivity software for meeting rooms, conferences, and devices. ZiipRoom will integrate into Bose Professional, the dedicated group within the company that focuses on the needs of professional audio designers, consultants, and system integrators.

According to Akira Mochimaru, general manager for Bose Professional, the acquisition further underscores the "ongoing commitment by Bose to provide the most comprehensive and intuitive tools for system integrators and end users alike."

ZiipRoom CEO and co-founder Martin Bodley, former CEO of RevoLabs, will be leading the enterprise conferencing category for Bose Professional at its headquarters in Framingham, MA.

“We are thrilled to bring ZiipRoom technology to Bose Professional,” said Bodley. “Bose is heavily investing in developing the next generation of communications tools, and we share their values. We look forward to combining forces to offer market-driven solutions and engaging, user-friendly experiences.”