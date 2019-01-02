Bootcamps Go To College (The EvoLLLution)

"In April 2018, the coding and design bootcamp General Assembly was acquired by a Swiss staffing firm for $413 million. Bootcamps are often described as disruptors of higher education, giving underserved learners the ability to learn valuable, work-focused skills at lower cost than in a traditional degree program. Some saw the acquisition as the culmination—and vindication—of a disruptive challenge to traditional higher education. But was it?"—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution wants to do its part to help close the skills gap, the time is now to rethink and retool education models to better serve workforce (and worker) needs. Read how schools can capitalize on the popularity of the bootcamp model — it isn't just for third party providers.