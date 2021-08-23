Blackmagic Design Lowers Price of URSA Mini Pro 12K

The What: Blackmagic Design is lowering the price for the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K to $5,995. This price reduction has been made possible by efficiencies in manufacturing combined with an improved supply of 12K sensors. However, with the new rendering engine in DaVinci Resolve 17.3, showing speed improvements up to 3x when working in 4K and 8K resolutions, the new lower price will make high resolution workflows more accessible.

The What Else: Blackmagic's URSA Mini Pro 12K stands out in digital film with a 12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor and 14 stops of dynamic range, built into the URSA Mini body. The combination of 80 megapixels per frame, new color science and the flexibility of Blackmagic RAW makes working with 12K a reality. Oversampling from 12K gives customers the best 8K and 4K images with the subtle skin tones and extraordinary detail of high end still cameras. Customers can shoot at 60 fps in 12K, 120 fps in 8K and up to 240 fps in 4K Super 16.

URSA Mini Pro 12K features an interchangeable PL mount, as well as built in ND filters, dual CFast and UHS-II SD card recorders, a SuperSpeed USB-C expansion port and more. URSA Mini Pro 12K's extreme resolution goes well beyond traditional motion picture film. Customers get the benefits of shooting with film including impressive detail, wide dynamic range and rich, deep color.

URSA Mini Pro 12K is multiple cameras in one, shooting standard resolutions and frame rates in 4K, 8K and even insanely detailed 12K. With a massive 80 megapixels per frame at 60 fps in RAW customers can capture perfect stills and motion shots in a single camera at the same time.

The Bottom Line: Ideal for feature films, episodic television and immersive, large format IMAX. The outstanding definition around objects makes it ideal for working with green screen and VFX including compositing live action and CGI. Super sampling at 12K means customers not only get better color and resolution at 8K, but also a smoothness that comes from making aliasing invisible.