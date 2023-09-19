What to Know about the New Blackmagic Videohub 80×80 12G

Introducing the new Blackmagic Videohub 80×80 12G from Blackmagic Designs. This large 80×80 12G-SDI router allows customers to connect and route any combination of SD, HD, and Ultra HD on the same router at the same time. Blackmagic Videohub 80×80 12G features a front panel with shortcut buttons, an LCD which can display labels or live video, a machined metal spin knob for browsing video sources, reference connections, and redundant power.

The video hub simplifies connection by eliminating cable mess and removing the need for complex system diagrams because customers can connect any video input to any video output, or even a single video input to multiple video outputs. This means monitors can view any source in the studio. The flexible solution lets customers use multiple HyperDeck recorders for redundant mastering or routing video to multiple streaming processors for all their broadcast platforms. Blackmagic Videohub 12G is also provides for adding extra inputs to an ATEM switcher.

The built-in front control panel lets customers route video, so customers get the live-production rack solution that doesn’t have the space for extra hardware panels. The front panel is similar to a Videohub Master Control Pro and it features a spin knob for browsing, direct entry buttons for speed and an LCD for displaying labels. Because the panel is built into the router, customers can also see live video on the LCD. The LCD also has menus so it lets customers change router settings.

With a built in LCD, Blackmagic Videohub 12G can show customers live video of all their router inputs. There are also labels displayed below the live video to make it easy to identify the input customers are viewing. In portable equipment racks where space is limited, the visual routing means customers can see video inputs without adding an external SDI monitor.

All models of Blackmagic Videohub 12G feature advanced 12G-SDI connections which are multi rate so they support any SD, HD and Ultra HD video format up to 2160p60 and will connect to any SD, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI equipment. Plus Blackmagic Videohub 12G also supports routing any video standard on the same router at the same time. That means on the 80×80 model customers could route up to 80 different video signals to 80 outputs at the same time. 12G-SDI gives customers high frame rate Ultra HD via a single BNC connection that also plugs into all of their regular HD equipment. With 12G-SDI customers get a future proof technology that connects to the equipment customers have now and in the future.