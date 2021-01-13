Black Box Joins Avnet IoTConnect Partner Program

Black Box has joined the Avnet IoTConnect Partner Program—part of Avnet's IoTConnect Solutions Suite—to accelerate its IoT deployment capabilities. Working with technology solutions provider Avnet, Black Box will increase its capacity to design, deploy, scale, and manage complete IoT solutions in a quick and cost-effective manner.

Through the partnership, Black Box and Avnet will collaborate to offer systems integration services for end-to-end deployments of IoT solutions, together with regional integration capabilities. Drawing on its 40 years of experience connecting people and devices, Black Box says it will apply its expertise in 5G, edge networking, data centers, and cybersecurity, and provide comprehensive design, integration, and support/maintenance services for each deployment.

Using Avnet's Microsoft Azure-powered IoTConnect platform, Black Box will be able to connect devices seamlessly and address both the software and hardware needs of those IoT solutions.

"The demand for solutions that connect buildings, people, and assets is growing exponentially. Now more than ever, companies need tools to plan, monitor, analyze and secure their operations," said Martin Willemsen, general manager APJ, GSI Black Box. "At Black Box, we are excited to partner with Avnet in providing an end-to-end IoT solution and integration for our customers."

"Through Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program, Black Box will be able to quickly accelerate and scale its systems integration services for end-to-end deployments of IoT solutions," addd Lou Lutostanski, vice president of IoT, Avnet. "By utilizing Avnet's IoTConnect platform and its ecosystem of applications and devices, Black Box can bring its expertise in 5G, edge networking, data centers, and cybersecurity to more industrial IoT deployments."

More information on the Avnet Partner Program is available here.