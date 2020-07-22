Black Box, IDK Corporation Become SDVoE Alliance Steering Members

Black Box and IDK Corporation have joined founders Christie, Netgear, Semtech, and ZeeVee as steering members of the SDVoE Alliance. The six companies have seats on the board of directors along with Grandbeing, a contributing member, and Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. Heading toward its fourth year, the alliance now counts 50 members, over 200 products, and more than 1100 certified SDVoE Design Partners.

(Image credit: SDVoE)

“We welcome Black Box and IDK to leadership positions in the SDVoE Alliance and look forward to the contributions they will make in their new roles as we continue to have a profound effect on the industry, driving the demise of dedicated matrix switchers and proprietary AV over IP,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance.

“As one of the original members of the SDVoE Alliance, IDK Corporation has made a significant investment in product innovation, engineering, marketing, and customer support for their SDVoE product line as a crucial part of their strategic roadmap,” Kennington said. “They have many high-profile projects already installed in places like Yale University’s Sterling Law Building and the European Chemicals Agency’s new facility in Helsinki. We eagerly anticipate what they will do next.”

“We are proud to elevate our status to Steering Member of the SDVoE Alliance,” said Ryohei Iwasaki, executive director, IDK Corporation. “We take our expanded responsibility to educate our customers and promote SDVoE solutions all over the world very seriously.”

Iwasaki and Kennington recently discussed IDK Corporation’s promotion to steering member of the SDVoE Alliance on camera. Watch the video here.

“Black Box has been an enthusiastic member of the SDVoE Alliance since they joined us just over a year ago,” Kennington said. “They’ve qualified members of their staff as SDVoE Design Partner trainers and have put on live in-person and virtual events for record-breaking audiences. We’re excited to collaborate on another show with them later this month.”

“SDVoE technology is by far the most promising AV technology in any AV category and Black Box is committed to leveraging our knowledge and know-how in IT infrastructure and AV to aid in the growth of the SDVoE Alliance,” said Jonathan McCune, director of product management, AV and infrastructure at Black Box. “SDVoE is the backbone of our next generation products for both AV/IT solutions and integrated AV/IoT solutions.”

McCune and Kennington recently discussed the promotion of Black Box to steering member of the SDVoE Alliance on camera. Watch the video here.

The next SDVoE Design Partner Certification LIVE training presented by Black Box and Netgear is scheduled for July 28. To learn more, click here.