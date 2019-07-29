Bitmojis, Gifs, and Snaps in the Classroom? Oh My! (Faculty Focus)

"Trying new things and staying connected to students is of utmost importance for Deidre Price, PhD, director of Instructional Technology and Online Education at Northwest Florida State College, which Price reiterated at this year’s Annual Teaching Professor Conference during her session. In order to keep her students engaged and incorporate a sense of humor into her classes, Price uses a combination of Bitmojis, Gifs, and other social media tools to provide her students with positive reinforcement."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think bitmojis, memes, and Snapchat have no place in higher ed? Think again. Read how this professor used social tools to forge deeper connections with students and keep them engaged, while also injecting some fun and humor in the course.