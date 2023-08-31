Biamp Vidi 250 Conferencing Camera Earns Zoom Rooms Certification

The Biamp Vidi 250 conferencing camera has earned Zoom Rooms certification. The certification provides IT professionals and end users with confidence that the Vidi 250 meets the exacting standards for Zoom Rooms, providing extraordinary 4K conferencing experiences in a range of meeting spaces.

[SCN Hybrid World Review: Biamp Helps You Read the Room]

(Image credit: Biamp)

“The certification of our Vidi 250 conferencing camera represents another high-quality video conferencing option for Zoom Rooms customers to optimize their meeting room installations,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development, Biamp. “Ideal for conferencing applications in small to medium size spaces, the Vidi 250 pairs with our existing line of Zoom Rooms certified conferencing bundles featuring the TesiraFORTÉ X 400 processor, Parlé Beamtracking microphones, and Desono C-IC6 ceiling loudspeakers that together provide an exceptional conferencing experience.”

[A Meeting Equity Progress Report]

The compact Vidi 250 conferencing camera includes a 12MP sensor that supports 4K video with a 120-degree field of view, while allowing for electronic pan-tilt-zoom with no image degradation. Advanced features include premium optics that eliminate image distortion and smooth automatic participant framing, zoom, and focus functionality, along with a built-in microphone array. The camera also includes flexible mounting options for easy positioning above, below, or on either side of a video display or on a wall.