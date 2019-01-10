Beyond Personalization in Admissions (Inside Higher Ed)

"Personalization is a widely discussed topic in the world of admissions marketing. As companies like Amazon and Google have found ways to incorporate a user’s individuality into the experience, colleges and universities have been looking to do the same, as a way to stand out from competitors. The only problem? By now, personalizing communications to the individual on the receiving end is the status quo. While this used to be impressive, it now only meets expectations -- it doesn’t exceed them."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Today, personalization has become a student expectation (thanks a lot, Amazon). Inside Higher Ed details ways to help set your institution apart for prospective students — it comes down to making them feel like they matter.