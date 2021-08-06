BenQ Connects Workspaces with DVY Series Conference Cameras

BenQ’s line of DVY Series cameras helps enable a friction-free meeting experience in work spaces from small to large. The DVY21 1080p webcam has features to support huddle room collaboration, while the DVY22 4K digital zoom camera will meet the needs of midsize spaces, and the DVY23 1080p PTZ conference camera will support teamwork in large rooms. The cameras are available individually and as part of a smart videoconferencing bundle with the ST02 meeting room display series.

Targeted at huddle rooms, the USB plug-and-play DVY21 1080p HD webcam has an 88° field of view to capture meeting participants. It features omnidirectional microphones with noise suppression and automatically adjusts to lighting conditions.

For midsize meeting rooms, BenQ’s USB 3.0 plug-and-play DVY22 4K 126° wide-angle conference camera features 4x digital zoom, AI-powered auto-framing that smartly senses everyone in the room, omnidirectional microphones with noise suppression, dual-stream support, and powerful low-light performance.

The DVY23 1080p PTZ conference camera, built with the AV system flexibility necessary in large conference rooms, offers 20x optical zoom and RTSP and RTMP streaming support. DVY23 video output options include USB 3.0, HDMI, 1GbE with PoE, and 3G-SDI. Its suite of control ports includes RS-232, RS-422, RS-485, LAN, and remote control to ensure compatibility with any existing control protocol utilized in the room.

The videoconferencing bundle that may be purchased with these cameras includes BenQ’s 4K UHD ST02 Series displays, available in a variety of sizes ranging from 43 to 86 inches.