"Strolling across a new campus, a student has little idea where they’re going. Then their phone dings. A beacon has sensed their location."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Bluetooth beacons are proving to be helpful tools on campus. From turn-by-turn directions in the library to locate a resource to use cases that go beyond wayfinding, like attendance and security, these devices are seeing increased use.