B-Tech AV Mounts Issues Upgraded Soft-Open Videowall Mount

The What: B-Tech AV Mounts is issuing its new and improved BT8312 slim-line, soft open videowall mount with full serviceability. Drawing on nearly 10-years’ of experience designing videowall mounts, B-Tech’s new BT8312 combines the best parts of the original mount (launched in 2017) and another key product from its lineup, the BT8310, released in 2012.

The What Else: The BT8312’s slimline design and “pop-out” function is ideally suited for close to the wall and recessed applications, where full service access is required for installation and maintenance. Enhancing the pop-out function is a patent pending soft open feature; a unique design mechanism unlike anything used on other push to release mounts. Following a light push, this feature ensures a controlled and unassisted outward movement of the mount, which protects display bezels during servicing by staying in perfect alignment throughout the opening and closing process.

Another key feature of the BT8312 is the precision alignment. The BT8312 is designed with eight unique points of micro-adjustment for accurate screen alignment including adjustability at each corner. B-Tech has incorporated and upgraded the same system that has made its BT8310 so popular, namely lateral micro-adjustment for even greater precision. These adjustments are fully tool-less and can be adjusted comfortably by hand using the ergonomically designed knobs.

The Bottom Line: In contrast to mounting solutions requiring a separate product for mounting in landscape or portrait configuration, the BT8312 can mount displays in either orientation. Other core B-Tech features that integrators and installers have come to expect to speed up the installation process include keyhole mounting and re-usable display specific wall plate spacer kits that allow for easy building out of videowall configurations.