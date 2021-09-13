AVPro Edge Launches AXION Matrix Switchers Line

The AC-AXION-X chassis may be customized with the installer’s choice of HDMI and HDBT input and output cards.

The What: AXION is a customizable video distribution system that allows users to build any configuration up to 16 sources and 16 displays with various input and output selections.

The What Else: The heart of the system is AC-AXION-X, a modular 16x16 matrix chassis with 8 input and 8 output card slots. Engineered for high-end systems, AXION X can handle any HDMI 2.0 signal, including 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With available audio downmixing cards, users have the option of downmixing Dolby Atmos audio into a 2-channel signal ideal for whole-home distribution. The integrator has the choice of selecting between HDMI, HDMI with scaling, or HDBaseT for long video runs, with fiber options coming soon.

AXION features a complete redesigned AVPro Edge user interface. It allows dealers to do installs faster, get deep diagnosis information on HDMI and HDBaseT (and soon fiber) and report this information directly to the AVPro Edge tech support team, so when problems do happen, they can solved faster.

The Bottom Line: AVPro Edge offers cloud connectivity, allowing for remote/LAN firmware updates (with notifications), remote system monitoring, and cloud to cloud connectivity. In addition, the company says it now has the ability to use any REST API in the world, thus allowing it to deeply integrate with third-party products.