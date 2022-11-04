Avocor Opens New London Headquarters

Avocor (opens in new tab) has opened new offices in Farringdon, London. Centrally located with excellent transport links across the capital, the new facility will also function as a stylish demo suite.

(Image credit: Avocor)

London is the second EMEA HQ announced by Avocor in 2022. Earlier this year, Avocor opened offices in The Netherlands, near Amsterdam. The new facilities coincide with Avocor’s rising profile and business growth in the region and provide attractive spaces for partners and integrators to bring their clients for engaging demos, meetings, training, and more.

“This has been an exceptional year for Avocor, with sustained sales growth and an expert team in place across EMEA,” commented Mark Mason, vice president of sales, EMEA at Avocor. “We are now putting down roots in key territories to show our commitment in this region. Our UK customers can visit the new London demo suite and get hands-on with the full range of Avocor solutions, including Google Meet Series One by Avocor and the new L Series 21:9 aspect interactive displays (opens in new tab). It’s a great space in a superb location, we can’t wait to welcome you.”