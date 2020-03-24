AVIXA's COVID-19 Impact Survey Examines Effects on the Pro AV Industry

As rapidly as the novel coronavirus has spread across the globe, AV solution providers and their customers have begun to feel the effects, according to a new, weekly survey from AVIXA Market Intelligence.

AVIXA's new Impact Survey is a weekly assessment of pro AV industry trends, attitudes, and perceptions in light of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic. The report will be released every Friday, beginning with the edition from March 20. Read it here.

