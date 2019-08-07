AVIXA Women's Council NorCal Group to Host Project Management Event

The AVIXA Women's Council's Northern California Group will host an event centered around best practices for project management on Thurs., Aug. 22.

The event, held at Intuit's headquarters in Mountain View, CA, will feature a presentation by Yvonne Morris, Facebook's advance planning manager. Morris' presentation–titled Project Management: The Essentials—will explore the essentials of successful audiovisual deployments and discuss best practices of project management.

Following the presentation, AV professionals will have time to network and enjoy refreshments courtesy of Utelogy.

To learn more or to register, visit bit.ly/NorCalProjectMgmt.