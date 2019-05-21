AVIXA Women’s Council Forms Group in Western New York

The AVIXA Women's Council has a new group forming in Western New York and will host its inaugural event on June 4.

"With having two of the largest AV distributors right here in the Buffalo area, it only made sense to start an AVIXA Women's Council Group," said Christine Lauber, one of the group's co-leader and channel manager at Peerless-AV. "Now women and men in the industry can network with each other right in their own community."



The first AVIXA Women's Council Western New York Group event will be held at Cole's Restaurant and Bar in Buffalo, NY. To learn more or to register, click here.