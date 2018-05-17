AVIXA Names Hamlet Ambarsoom Vice President of Sales and Marketing

AVIXA has named Hamlet Ambarsoom vice president of sales and marketing. Ambarsoom will manage AVIXA's strategy for sales and marketing activities, ensuring growth in product and service areas.

Hamlet Ambarsoom

Ambarsoom has extensive experience in marketing and sales, including market development, corporate/brand strategy, and product and sales cycle management. He has worked in large multinational corporations as well as owned and managed independent small business entities around the world. In 2009, he founded Alternative Solutions Implementers Inc., a management consulting firm offering marketing and sales expertise and business development strategies for technology start-ups, financial services organizations, and manufacturers. He also spent more than 10 years with Giesecke & Devrient, leading the company's marketing and sales activity in North America and Latin America for the banknote processing division.

"I am thrilled to have Hamlet join the AVIXA team," said Heidi A. Voorhees, MBA, CAE, chief operating officer, AVIXA. "We went through an exhaustive process to ensure we found someone who could continue to elevate our sales and marketing function. In addition to Hamlet's extensive experience in marketing and sales in the U.S. and internationally, he has a proven track record of collaborative leadership with clients and team members. This will be essential as we look to engage more strategically with our members. In addition, finding the right leader who would fit our culture and complement our talented team was paramount. Hamlet will be a great addition and contributor to AVIXA and the industry."

"I feel fortunate to join an association with a rich history dating back to 1939," said Ambarsoom. "The AVIXA staff and leadership team's singular focus is to deliver exceptional value to our members and the AV industry, and I look forward to further enhancing our membership experience to meet and exceed the ever-changing needs of our dynamic industry."