AVIXA and the Digital Signage Federation to Host Digital Signage Event

AVIXA and the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) will host D=SIGN: the Digital Signage Conference Dec. 8-9, 2020. This free, virtual conference will explore the solutions, innovations, and big ideas around digital signage and digital out-of-home (DooH).

During this two-day event, attendees will learn about the digital signage ecosystem and its ability to uniquely inform, educate, entertain, and communicate. The sessions will uncover what’s new and next in the ad world from agency experts and media professionals. In addition, the conference will host New Tech Lightning Rounds which will examine the latest technologies and solutions in digital signage, including displays, media players, software, and more.

“D=SIGN is the place for AV professionals to convene virtually to learn about one of the fastest-growing solutions in our industry—digital signage,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CEO of AVIXA. “The Digital Signage Federation and AVIXA are working hand in hand to bring the freshest content from a wide-range of perspectives on the future of digital signage.”

“We’re really excited to kick off our partnership with AVIXA with this first event,” said Brian Gorg, executive director, DSF. “D=SIGN will marry two organizations deeply rooted in serving up rich education content that advances innovative ideas. We’re looking forward to these two days of highly interactive learning.”

The event will also feature evening networking events, including Trivia Night on Dec. 8 and a mixer on Dec. 9.

D=SIGN will take place Dec. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, and the content will be available on demand until Jan. 29, 2021. Registration is currently open at http://avixa.org/dsign.