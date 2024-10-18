AVer, NDI, and Microsoft Teams—Everything You Need to Know

AVer has been quite busy of late. The company recently announced NDI will now be a standard across all AVer Pro AV cameras, as well as a new Microsoft Teams certification for the VC520 Pro3.

AVer Announces NDI as Standard in All Products

NDI will now be a standard across all AVer Pro AV cameras. Starting November 1, 2024, NDI functionality will be automatically enabled through a simple firmware update with no action required from customers. Existing customers with non-NDI models can also receive a free upgrade to unlock NDI benefits. This enhancement comes at no additional cost—pricing remains unchanged, continuing to deliver exceptional value with AVer Pro AV solutions.

For existing customers who have already purchased non-NDI models, AVer is offering a free firmware upgrade, enabling NDI functionality at no additional cost. This automatic integration will come standard on all future AVer products through a simple firmware update, with no action required from customers. AVer is committed to making it easier for customers to take advantage of NDI’s powerful video streaming and connectivity features. By incorporating NDI into all of its Pro AV cameras without raising prices or requiring special equipment, AVer empowers creators and professionals to generate high-quality content effortlessly.

AVer VC520 Pro3 Certified for Microsoft Teams

AVer's VC520 Pro3 professional camera and speakerphone has been Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms. The certification emphasizes the VC520 Pro3’s performance, reliability, and seamless integration with Teams, making it an ideal choice for modern meeting environments.

The AVer VC520 Pro3 is engineered for superior clarity and user-friendly operation, featuring a 12X optical lens with a total of 36X total zoom, including a remarkable 24X lossless zoom. This allows users to experience exceptional image quality during remote communication, capturing even the most intricate details. Whether focusing on presenters, attendees, or physical objects, the VC520 Pro3’s 80.5-degree diagonal field of view and flexible pan and tilt controls offers great versatility.

What distinguishes the VC520 Pro3 is the connectivity through a single USB cable for both the camera and speakerphone, making the installation process simple to connect it with a Microsoft Teams Room. The VC520 Pro3 accommodates up to two expansion speakerphones, or a microphone set to provide equitable audio throughout medium-size conference rooms.