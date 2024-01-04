AVer CAM520 Pro3 and VB350 Attain Zoom Certification

The AVer CAM520 Pro3—a professional-grade, full high-definition conferencing camera—and the VB350—a dual-lens enterprise-grade video bar—have received certification for Zoom.

AVer’s CAM520 Pro3, the first PTZ camera to integrate Smart Composition, an embedded AI function that quickly captures meeting participants’ images to facilitate productive video conferences, features a 12X optical lens and a 36X total zoom. Users can capture wide-angle shots with an 80.5-degree diagonal field of view and flexible pan and tilt controls to quickly focus on presenters, attendees, content on whiteboards or physical objects at 65-feet away. The CAM520 Pro3 includes many intelligent features, such as AVer SmartFrame, Preset Framing and Smart Composition. With SmartFrame, the CAM520 Pro3 automatically frames participants to give proper head space and image quality. Additionally, Preset Framing efficiently follows presenters through preset areas to deliver outstanding clarity to remote participants.

“AVer continues to expand our portfolio of Zoom Certified devices as part of our ongoing commitment to building and strengthening our relationship with Zoom and providing our end users with easy-to-use, feature-rich collaboration technologies,” said Carl Harvell, director of product/ODM+SIU for AVer USA. “The CAM520 Pro3 and VB350 combine impressive enterprise-grade features and AI-functionality to provide a versatile and easy-to-use hybrid meeting experience solution for medium to large conference environments. Now, users can expect another layer of features to support a simplified, seamless user experience with Zoom services."

AVer’s VB350 combines dual 4K lenses, an expansive 113-degree field of view and versatile optical 18X zoom capability to capture sharp, detailed images of wide and deep viewing angles. Featuring ultra-smooth lens shifting technology, the VB350 captures all meetings attendees while promoting smooth and seamless conversations. The VB350 includes AVer’s SmartFrame technology, which automatically centers meeting participants from up to 22-feet away, and Audio Fencing, which ensures outstanding sound for medium to large-sized meeting rooms. The VB350 includes Presentation Mode Tracking, locating, and framing the area around the designated speaker. If the presenter moves, the VB350 will track and zoom to provide a high-quality image, even outside the preset location. Additionally, Conversation View tracks the speaker in real-time and as additional participants join the meeting, the camera smoothly transitions to auto frame and captures the entire group’s dynamics to create engaging and immersive meetings.