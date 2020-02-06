AVDG Acquires Maverick Integration

AVDG has acquired New England-based Maverick Integration Corp., a design and system integration firm specializing in a full range of technology solutions for the residential and commercial market sectors.

Founded in 2003 by owner Dennis Jaques, Maverick Integration is a resimercial integration firm with offices in Nashua, NH; Waltham, MA; and satellite operations in Naples, FL. Maverick Integration’s work includes whole-house distributed audio, home theater, conferencing and boardrooms, lighting control, motorized shades and drapery, video content, and home automation.

“Dennis is a key influencer and visionary in the residential space and a welcome addition to the AVDG organization,” said Doug Carnell, vice president of business solutions at Guitar Center (AVDG’s parent company). “Under the new structure, Dennis Jaques will become the director of residential operations, and will continue to lead and develop our integration team along with supporting the further growth of AVDG nationally and lending his expertise to our clients.”

“Throughout my career, I have constantly strived to evolve with each of the companies I have worked with, and I thought AVDG gave me the next logical challenge to grow beyond what I have already done," said Jacques. "I am very glad to be part of AVDG and looking forward to contributing to its long-term growth and expansion nationwide.”