AV Expert Q&A: How to Personalize Hybrid Learning Classrooms (EdTech Magazine)

"When student success during hybrid learning is dependent on an individual faculty member’s comfort with given audiovisual technologies, a one-size-fits-all design isn’t necessarily the best approach."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When putting together a hybrid classroom, different professors have different needs, and AV experts can figure out the right tools for each specific case, Southern Methodist University's Chris Gaut explains in this Q&A. One key piece of advice Gaut shares: "Make sure everyone understands what’s going to be seen and heard."