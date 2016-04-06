AV Concepts Pushes Short-Throw Projection Limits with Panasonic

AV Concepts partnered with solutions agency Rezin8, and projector manufacturer Panasonic, to create a uniquely immersive environment for a gathering of global thought leaders at a high-level conference– complete with IMAG, and custom content from a variety of video sources.

In addition to less shipping space and additional room after set-up on show site, the Panasonic 0:36:1 lens increased the team’s efficiency and speed of set-up, saving the client valuable time and resources on show site

The artistic vision from the client was to transform the venue into an immersive, panoramic environment. Because the event was in a small ballroom, one of the biggest challenges was the size of the room, and having enough space to set-up the stage and equipment necessary to create the projection experience, while still fitting attendees comfortably.

AV Concepts' engineering team had developed alternative solutions for traditional rear projection in the past, but they all required heavy first-surface mirrors and folded light path assemblies which took up valuable real estate backstage, and introduced compromises in quality as well as being time consuming for fine-tuned adjustments on site.

This year AV Concepts' engineering team tested the Panasonic ET-D75LE90 ultra-short-throw lens with 3-chip DLP projectors as a possible solution for maximizing back-of-house space, while still delivering the wow factor the client was looking for.

Rezin8's design for the show included 360-degrees of projection surface that surrounded the audience in dynamic content. In order to achieve that visually, it required a mix of both front and rear projection. But being in a small ballroom, with limited space and 15- foot ceilings, the engineers had to make every square-inch count.

The engineering team researched the latest solutions on the market, and knew that Panasonic was coming out with an ultra-short throw lens for their high brightness projectors. They engaged Panasonic, and AV Concept’s in-house R&D team to test the new lens before it was available, ensuring it would be a viable solution once it hit the market.

AV Concepts understood that trying something new can be a big risk for their clients if it isn't seamlessly executed. So their lead projectionists and engineers invested in careful pre-production testing to ensure that the new Panasonic lens could withstand the rigorous demands of delivering flawless rear-projection on an 86-ft curved screen with seamless blends, zero hot spots, and the crispest image quality and brightness possible.

The final show included 7 stacks of rear projection to illuminate the 86-ft curved center screen, along with 14 stacks of front projection to create the full, 360-degree effect.

