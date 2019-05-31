AV classroom and academic building project pitfalls (University Business)

"Last-minute scrambling and high stress levels associated with audiovisual installations are all too common for AV professionals. Such projects require fragile equipment and a dependence on building, system and event design—but audiovisual teams are rarely involved in early design discussions for AV classroom and academic building projects. As a result, these professionals are often required to develop creative, on-the-spot solutions to challenges to satisfy their audiences and keep the show going."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If academic stakeholders can trade ideas and requirements earlier in the process, potential AV and tech design problems can be worked through. Testing and iterative feedback might also become more streamlined. Are you bringing AV experts in on the ground level? How can we bring IT, facilities, architects, and security leaders in to alignment earlier in the process? This article offers some valuable suggestions.