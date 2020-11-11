Automatic exposure notification systems debut to help in COVID fight (University Business)

"In an effort to more quickly notify individuals when a COVID-10 exposure may have occurred, UC San Diego and a handful of other institutions across the country are piloting the use of a Bluetooth technology-based system that automatically shares when a user had been close enough to someone who has tested positive for the virus."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology is helping curb the spread of COVID on campus. This article explores automated solutions that notify people about potential COVID exposures, quickly connecting them with information based on user proximity.