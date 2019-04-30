Austin CC Expands Zero-Textbook-Cost Degrees (Campus Technology)

"Austin Community College in Texas is expanding its use of open educational resources (OER) in a big way. The school is working on developing a zero-textbook-cost (ZTC) business degree, and last fall, the school launched two "Z-degree" programs: an associate of science in general studies and an associate of arts in general studies."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Open educational resources are clearly attractive to potential students who want to weigh upfront costs. Some schools are embracing OER whole-heartedly, developing programs that are designed to insure that students will not have to purchase a textbook.