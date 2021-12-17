Aurora Unveils DTX Dante Audio DSP Series

Aurora is introducing the new DTX series of audio products. At the core of the product line is the DTX Dante audio DSPs, with a variety of analog and digital inputs and outputs suited for systems of any size.

Dante is part of the entire DTX DSP series with models ranging from 4 x 4 to 64 x 64 channels digital audio. Additionally, the 4 x 4, 8 x 8 and 16 x 16 models include analog input and output channels for integration with traditional inputs and speakers.

At the heart of the system is the Dash software. Dash serves as the all-in-one control and configuration tool for DXT DSP hardware. Systems can be designed to perfectly match specifications and conform as requirements change or evolve. All classes of audio processing modules for signal routing and shaping are provided.

Dash provides a new way of thinking about DSP software. This is a software designed by audio professionals for audio professionals. It uses an interface layout that will be very intuitive to even the most novice integrator yet extremely powerful in its capabilities.