Aurora Introduces RXT-10D Desktop Room Controller

The What: Aurora Multimedia has introduced the RXT-10D, a 10-inch all-in-one desktop touchpanel and control system solution powered with the ReAX JavaScript-based control engine.

The What Else: The RXT-10D has a 1280x800 capacitive touchscreen with 170-degree viewing. Since the panel is a web-based control server, the interface can be served up remotely from cell phones, tablets, and laptops for BYOD control.

Related: Aurora Multimedia IPX-TC3 PRO 10G AV over IP System Review

The six-core 1.8GHz processor with 3D graphics engine and H.264 streaming decoder provides a powerful solution for complex graphics and video for an enhanced user experience. A 2-watt speaker system, digital microphone, and 2-megapixel front camera further complement the video capabilities. The RXT-10D features 1Gb LAN PoE, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0, and is available in black or white.

The Bottom Line: Designed to sit on any flat surface, the RXT-10D is well suited for presentation and automation in conference rooms, educational facilities, digital signage, and more.