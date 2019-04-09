Audio-Technica Offers Content Creator Bundles

The What: Audio-Technica is offering four recently introduced bundles catered to content creators, including podcasters, videographers, live-streamers, YouTubers, and beyond.

The What Else: Developed in direct response to customer input, these cost-effective bundles provide turnkey microphone/headphone solutions for all aspects of content creation. Two bundles feature USB outputs to directly connect with computers, while two feature XLR outputs for more flexibility to connect with professional mixers or digital interfaces. All bundles feature a microphone with mount, ATH-M20x Professional Monitor Headphones, and a new custom boom arm with desk mount. The boom arms are pre-threaded with the appropriate USB or XLR microphone cable compatible with the included microphone for a clutter-free appearance.

The AT2005USBPK bundle includes an AT2005USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone with ATH-M20x headphones and custom boom arm. The AT2020PK bundle includes an AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, ATH-M20x headphones, and custom boom arm. The AT2020USB+PK bundle includes an AT2020USB+ Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone, ATH-M20x headphones and custom boom arm. The AT2035PK bundle includes an AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, ATH-M20x headphones, custom boom arm, and shock mount.

“All four of these bundles offer a high level of value, with microphone models that have proven to be a hit with all manner of content creators in recent years,” said Gary Boss, Audio-Technica marketing director, professional markets. “Whether your setup uses a separate digital interface or if you prefer to connect the mic direct via USB, we have you covered with these cost-effective bundles.”

The Bottom Line: Geared toward podcasters, videographers, live-streamers, and more, these microphone/headphone bundles are designed to simplify the process of achieving high-quality audio for simple productions. These four content creation bundles are currently available with U.S. street pricing as follows: