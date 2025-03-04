Audio Industry Mourns the Loss of George Krampera, Founder of KV2 Audio

By
( )
published

Krampera had a passion for everything audio and dedicated his whole life to making the world sound better.

Founder of KV2 Audio George Krampera Sr. in a black and white photo in front of a concert stage.
(Image credit: KV2 Audio)

KV2 Audio's founder George Krampera Sr. has passed. According to a statement from the company, Krampera had a passion for everything audio and dedicated his whole life to making the world sound better. On this journey he traveled the globe, creating innovative products and producing revenue streams for many of the biggest names in pro audio. After spending time in Canada and Italy, before eventually settling back in his homeland of the Czech Republic, Krampera Sr. earned a reputation as one of the most significant and revolutionary transducer designers in the history of modern audio.

Krampera Sr. was a great communicator, generously sharing his skills, knowledge, and technical genius with his KV2 team, as well as the many devoted fans who traveled to meet him or followed his work online. Per KV2 Audio's statement, Krampera Sr. created a level of sound reproduction that was" an absolute and honest reproduction of the original source, conveying the true emotion of any artist’s performance and, most importantly to George, making people smile."

Although semi-retired in recent years, Krampera Sr. continued to visit the KV2 factory, spending time with workers—especially the R&D team led by his successor, Radek Stöhr. Working alongside his son, George Krampera Jr., KV2’s CEO, he remained deeply connected to the company's mission. Radek and the entire R&D team carry forward his uncompromising pursuit of perfect sound. KV2 Audio's statement closed by saying: "His spirit is woven into the fabric of our company, and his legacy will resonate with every note a KV2 speaker produces. We will miss him dearly."

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

