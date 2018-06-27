Audinate’s Dante Level 3 Certification Training Now Available Online

Due to growing demand of its training courses, Audinate has announced the immediate availability of its popular Dante Certification Level 3 – Advanced Dante Networking training online.

The in-person version of Dante Certification Level 3 has gained momentum since its launch at InfoComm 2017, and has been conducted across the globe over the last year. In order to accommodate this growing demand and in response to numerous requests, Audinate has developed an online version of this advanced level training.

The Level 3 training course is an advanced level course aimed at those who have already been using Dante and want to gain more insight and knowledge in setting up and managing larger Dante-enabled networking systems. Building on what was covered in previous levels of Dante trainings, the Level 3 course delves deeper into various advanced networking concepts, mixed-use networks, networking best practices, and troubleshooting techniques.

The online version of the course is designed in such a way that it can be taken in short modules. The modular nature of the course will enable those who are familiar with some of the material to navigate to their topics of interest. This advanced level course, while covering various networking topics, ties these topics back to how they apply to Dante networking.

"We are thrilled with the popularity of the Dante certification program, with over 25,000 people having enrolled in one of the courses to date," said Joshua Rush, senior vice president of marketing for Audinate. "We are pleased to introduce our Level 3 certification course online to give the requisite networking knowledge for more advanced AV networks."

To access the Level 3 Certification course, visit www.audinate.com/cert-info.